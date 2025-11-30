By Cardinal Photographers
The Cardinals ended their regular season Saturday afternoon with a blowout win against the rival Kentucky Wildcats.
Check out some photos from Opinion Editor Vinny Porco, and Staff Photographers Nolton Alfred, Harrison Plank, Raegan Beymer and Adam Mouchrani.
Louisville defensive back Tayon Halloway intercepts Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley’s pass over Kentucky receiver Ja’Mori MacLin in a Nov. 29, 2025 rivalry game at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.(Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Teammates Clev Lubin and Wesley Bailey celebrate a big defensive play in a Nov. 29, 2025 rivalry game against the Kentucky Wildcats at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Raegan Beymer / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville tight end Jacob Stewart outruns defenders on the way to a receiving touchdown against Kentucky on November 29, 2025, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Harrison Plank / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville defensive lineman Clev Lubin lines up in defensive stance to rush Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley in a Nov. 29, 2025, rivalry matchup at L&N Stadium. (Nolton Alfred / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville defensive linemen Clev Lubin and Wesley Bailey celebrate a defensive stop during a game against Kentucky on Nov. 29, 2025, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville running back Shaun Boykins Jr. finds an opening in a game against the Kentucky Wildcats, Nov. 29, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville linebacker Cameron White hypes up an excited Louisville crowd following a kickoff in a Nov. 29, 2025, Louisville football game against Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Raegan Beymer / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville players TJ Quinn, JoJo Evans Jr. and AJ Green dance to celebrate a defensive stop on November 29, 2025, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Harrison Plank / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville tight end Jaleel Skinner is hoisted up in the air by teammate Mahamane Moussa after scoring a receiving touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats in a Nov. 29, 2025 football game at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Nolton Alfred / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville’s defense piles on a Kentucky player, Nov. 29, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.(Adam Mouchrrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville running back Shaun Boykins Jr. is tackled around his waist by a Kentucky defender on Nov. 29, 2025, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Raegan Beymer / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville defenders AJ Green and Rene Konga come together to sack Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley on November 29, 2025, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Harrison Plank / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville center Pete Nygra runs to celebrate with teammates during a Nov. 29, 2025, football game against the rival Kentucky Wildcats at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Nolton Alfred / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville head football coach Jeff Brohm smiles surrounded by his family after beating the rival Kentucky Wildcats 41-0 on Nov. 29, 2025, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville quarterback Miller Moss is interviewed after beating the rival Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 29, 2025, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville football captains Pete Nygra and TJ Quinn Jr. hold up the Governor’s Cup Trophy after beating Kentucky on Nov. 29, 2025, at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal)
Louisville football shuts down the Kentucky Wildcats in a staggering 41-0 win, Nov. 29, 2025 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. (Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal)
Feature Photo / Adam Mouchrani