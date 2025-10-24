By Derek DeBurger

No. 19 Louisville will host the Boston College Eagles in what might be the most important game of the season.

BC is only 1-6 on the season, but the Cards and Jeff Brohm have been in this situation many times before. Louisville has lost games the past two seasons against far lesser opponents following huge wins.

As a coach, Brohm is 0-3 following wins over top-five teams.

Following a victory over then-No. 2 Miami, the Cards need to be on high alert.

Show’s over

The Eagles started their 2025 campaign with fireworks on offense.

Things have gone south since then.

Dylan Lonergan threw for eight touchdowns in BC’s first two games, but threw only one in their next four before getting benched for Grayson James.

James was the same quarterback to replace Thomas Castellanos last season, and posted a record of 4-2.

This season he’s been ok in limited playing time. James has three touchdowns to one interception, but is only completing 54.8% of his passes.

Where James really struggles is dealing with a pass rush. Again UConn James was sacked seven times. It doesn’t help out the quarterback that the Eagles’ offensive line has been incredibly inconsistent, especially in the passing game.

Against Louisville’s front seven, which is ranked one of the top three by Pro Football Focus, the Eagles will have their work cut out for them.

In the run game, Turbo Richard is the work horse for the Eagles. He has a solid 431 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

But Richard got hurt BC’s last time out and is questionable for Saturday’s game. In his stead Jordan McDonald had a great game of 123 yards. Richard’s production wouldn’t be impossible to replace, but his absence would greatly benefit Louisville.

It’s been over

Boston College’s defense has not been good at all.

They’ve given up at least 28 points to every FBS team they’ve faced, and they’ve lost the turnover battle in all but two games.

The Eagles only have 12 sacks in seven games with their best defender, Sedarius McConnell, only having six tackles for loss in that same span.

On top of the lack of talent on that side of the ball, BC has been riddled with injuries.

Where Louisville should look to take advantage is in the pass game, as BC has been terrible in pass coverage all year.

Miller Moss will need a game like this to keep his momentum on the season going. And with the injuries that have plagued Louisville’s running back room, it should provide a nice break to a group of guys who need it the most.

Boston College is not a good team, but Bill O’Brien is a good coach.

Louisville was in a similar position a week ago against Miami, so it’s not inconceivable that the Cards could be on upset alert Saturday night.

But there is a notable difference between Saturday’s matchup and the previous two clunkers: the Cards are at home.

In front of a solid home crowd, Louisville should come out with enough juice to take care of business.

Louisville will be looking for a decisive win to become bowl eligible, stay alive in the ACC hunt and finally disabuse the notion of a guaranteed letdown game.

Photo by Harrison Plank / The Louisville Cardinal