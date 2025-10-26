By Josie Simpson

No. 19 Louisville, slowly but surely, won against unranked Boston College.

This matchup comes a week after the Cardinals beat then-No. 2 Miami, marking the first time Coach Jeff Brohm has won, coming off a top-five win.

Fully engaged

The night crowd was clearly ready, as Boston College began their first drive with two false start penalties.

But after they settled down, the Eagles ran a 16-play drive and settled for a field goal.

On the next drive the Cards got going fast. Issac Brown ran for 73 yards on the first play of the drive. This set Miller Moss up to notch his fifth rushing touchdown of the season two plays later, bringing the score to 7-3.

Boston College on their next drive not only picked up where they left off, they took care of some unfinished business with a touchdown by Lewis Bond. The pass brought the lead to 10-7.

Both of the Eagles’ drives were clock killers, taking up over 13 minutes combined.

The action slowed down after that, with neither team getting anything going on offense.

That all changed in the final two minutes of the half, as Moss threw a 38-yard pass to Kejaun Brown. Moss wrapped up the drive with a 9-yard rush, followed by an “It’s good!” to bring the score to 14-10.

A three-and-out game the ball right back, and Issac Brown took one play to go 62 yards, leading to another touchdown.

Louisville almost put three more on the board, but a last-second field goal attempt just missed. Still, hopes were high as the Cards headed into half time with a 21-10 lead.

Hot potato

Starting out the third, Brown fumbled the ball on the first play from scrimmage. Boston College took that opportunity to score a touchdown, tightening Louisville’s lead.

Both teams did a whole lot of nothing in their next few drives until Boston College fumbled the ball and Antonio Watts took the recovery all the way for a touchdown.

But after a long deliberation by the referees, they ruled that Watts recovered the fumble but the play was accidentally blown dead despite there being no whistle until after the touchdown. The ball was to be placed at the 27-yard line.

However, Louisville was able to score another touchdown with a great pitch and catch to Caullin Lacy, bringing the score to 28-17.

Back-to-back interceptions from both Louisville and Boston College, back-to-back three-and-outs and another set of exchanged turnovers brought the game well into the fourth quarter.

The final result was the Cards getting good field position and hitting a field goal to take the lead to 31-17.

But Boston followed it with a quick touchdown on a 21-yard run, cutting the lead down to seven.

With less than two minutes left in the game and a 10-yard holding penalty on Chris Bell, Keyjaun Brown rushed the ball for 67 yards and scored a touchdown to seal the game.

Louisville would win 38-24.

The ugh bowl

Though this should have been an easy game, it was excruciatingly long.

Mistakes from both sides drug the game through the mud. What is especially frustrating is that the Cards could have run away with this one had they just protected the ball.

Louisville ran the ball effectively and then some. The team racked up a mind-boggling 317 rushing yards, with 205 of those coming from Isaac Brown alone. Saturday was a career-high in rushing yards for Brown.

Credit should be given where credit is due, though; Brohm was able to break his self-afflicting curse.

The coach is now 1-3 following top-five wins.

With four more ACC games to go, Louisville may be able to solidify themselves in an ACC title contention.

Louisville is now bowl eligible at 6-1 on the season and 3-1 in the ACC.

Photo by Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal