By Jai’Michael Anderson

Engineering students now have a hub of resources on the southeast side of campus, thanks to the J.B. Speed School of Engineering Student Success and Research Building.

University of Louisville leaders joined a few guests, including Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg, for the ribbon-cutting on Sept. 4.

The development is made possible by a $450 million investment from the 2024 Kentucky legislative session, $15 million in agency bonds funded the inflationary costs of the new facility.

“The completion of this building greatly enhances the future of engineering education at the University of Louisville for decades to come. It will not only serve our students and researchers well, but it symbolizes our enduring commitment to excellence and innovation,” said U of L President Gerry Bradley.

He hopes the facility will be convenient and build community among engineering students. Admissions, advising, career services, graduate affairs and a student success center are all located in the new building. Additionally, it is the only building on campus with a surplus of collaboration spaces for students to study and develop relationships, said Bradley.

“Students need to develop community so that when the going gets tough, they stick with the program,” Bradley said. “When you don’t feel you’re a part of the program, then you may transfer to another unit, or sometimes even withdraw from school.”

A student perspective

From Redbird Robotics to the National Society of Black Engineers, there are designated spaces for many student organizations.

NSBE members Dante Stewart, Mugisha Terensiyo and Darwin Stevenson said the larger space will improve their workflow and collaboration.

“Constantly going between the library and back to Speed is kind of a walk. So having a space that’s literally right next door to where my classes are, so I can sit here and study right before an exam or just pop in right after class and get some notes in before my next one is nice,” said Stewart.

While Hunter Grieser, Redbird robotics president, is excited about the upgrade, he is concerned that it may isolate engineering students from those of other academic programs. Referencing maker’s space, 3-D printers and sewing machines available to all U of L students, he encourages everyone on campus to venture down to the southeast corner and take advantage of everything the research center has to offer.