By Kenedra Richardson

National statistics reveal that approximately 23% of undergraduate students report experiencing low or very low food security, with an additional 12 % reporting marginal food security. When combined, over one-third of undergraduates are affected by some degree of food insecurity. Graduate students also face this challenge.

These figures translate to more than four million students in higher education struggling with food access. Although these numbers are alarming, the Cardinal Cupboard and the Young Non-Profit Foundation are two resources that look to combat this issue.

The Cardinal Cupboard

The third floor of the Student Activities Center features the Cardinal Cupboard, a free food pantry available to all U of L students and staff. The pantry provides a variety of food options, including non-perishable items, fresh produce, frozen proteins, and hygiene products.

To access the cupboard, individuals must present their Cardinal ID and complete a brief intake process during their first visit. During the academic year, operating hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours are reduced during summer sessions. For students who are unable to visit during these times, the pantry offers a Grab & Go service that provides pre-packed food bags by appointment.

The Young Non-Profit Foundation

Beyond university resources, community-based organizations play an essential role in supporting families and individuals facing food insecurity.

The Young Non-Profit Foundation was founded by the family of Amya Young, a former student at the University of Louisville. The foundation is dedicates itself to nurturing early childhood development by offering families access to quality childcare, STEM education, nutrition and wellness programs.

The foundation serves all families regardless of income, fostering a welcoming and supportive environment that empowers both children and their families to thrive.

Young’s favorite aspect of the foundation’s work is the Weekend Warrior program.

“[It] addresses food insecurity by preparing bags of food that families can take home for the weekend,” said Young. “This initiative ensures that children and families have access to nutritious food even when school meals are not available, highlighting the foundation’s commitment to community nourishment and support.”

Addressing food insecurity among college students requires ongoing support for campus resources and community organizations.

Through the Cardinal Cupboard and the Young Non-Profit Foundation’s Weekend Warrior program, students and families are given vital access to stability and success.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal