By Lizzie Sexton

As deadlines approach, you will no longer question if you need coffee, but where in Louisville is the best spot to get it? With tons of local coffee shops near campus, find out which one fits your vibe.

University of Louisville students and staff are all familiar with Starbucks on campus, but with long waits and chaotic environments, many other quality coffee shops are worth trying instead. Louisville favorites include Sunergos, Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op, Quills, Phlalcha and Safai.

Sunergos, less than 2 miles away from campus, sources quality coffee through sustainable relationships with coffee producers. Coffee enthusiast Mackenzie Giegle, senior at the University of Louisville, states that Sunergos is her favorite local coffee shop because of its proximity to campus, her coffee is consistently good, and “the staff is incredibly welcoming and creates such a good atmosphere.”

With indoor and outdoor seating, catch yourself getting a quick pick-me-up or relaxing in a comfortable environment to do your homework.

If you find yourself roaming off-campus through the beautiful streets of Old Louisville, a good way to support local queer-owned businesses is trying Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op. Old Louisville Coffee Co-Op offers a variety of coffee flavors. You can also attend weekly events and they provide a community bookshelf.

Another close and worthwhile coffee place near campus is Quills. Walking into Quills allows you to immerse yourself in a comforting and calming environment. Not only is it a great place to study, but it is also a welcoming environment.

Looking for an aesthetic coffee place? Phalcha, located in Germantown, is a great place to get amazing coffee and snap a quick Instagram picture. Known for their coffee flights and seasonal drinks, Phalcha a unique variety of drinks for everyone’s taste.

As college students, our workload is high, but Safai has an amazing space to catch up on assignments.

“Safai is one of my favorite places to do homework because of the atmosphere, different rooms to do work, and a lot of natural sunlight,” said Karsyn Cherry, U of L senior.

They provide smooth and bold roasted coffee that will make doing schoolwork that much more doable. Located on Bardstown Road, Safai also offers savory and sweet treats.

Geigle and Cherry both agree that local coffee shops put more effort into the drinks and make it seem more like a community. Baristas are able to connect with you personally which makes the experience better.

No matter the occasion, when coffee time hits, rely on these Louisville gems.