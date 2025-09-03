By Derek DeBurger

After an easy, breezy week against an FCS opponent, the real work begins.

Louisville will play one of the best group of six teams according to preseason pollsters in James Madison. Here to give his thoughts on the game is the Co-Sports Editor of The Breeze, Preston Comer.

James Madison is considered the favorite by many pundits to be the group of six representative in the Playoff. With that pretty firmly in everyone’s mind and Louisville posing a great opportunity to prove that, how hot do you expect the Dukes to come out in Friday’s game?

I expect JMU to come into this game with a chip on its shoulder. I’m sure the Dukes have had this matchup circled on their calendars for a minute now. It’s the biggest test on their schedule and in my opinion the only game they should be underdogs in. I think everyone on JMU knows that, and I think they want to beat an ACC opponent for the third straight season.

The old adage is if you have two quarterbacks you have none. How do you feel about JMU’s two quarterback system with Alonza Barnett and Matthew Sluka? Does it help the offense considering they each have something unique to bring to the field or does it prevent either from getting into a rhythm?

I was skeptical of a possible two-quarterback system ahead of Week 1. It’s only been one game, but it sure did work against Weber State. Both quarterbacks scored through the air and on the ground. Barnett will always be the primary passer, but he never seemed to lose his rhythm because of Sluka coming in. If anything, Sluka makes Barnett’s job easier. Sluka had experience playing under offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy at Holy Cross, and Kennedy knows how to alternate both quarterbacks.

Bob Chesney has only been the coach for one season, but JMU has been dominant against their ACC competition the past two seasons. How much of that do you think was lesser competition and how much do you think was the Dukes just being superior talent-wise?

Were UVA and UNC premiere ACC football programs at the time they faced JMU? Not exactly. But don’t let that take away from the talent on both of those JMU rosters. Chesney had to build from the bottom going into last season, and a lot of people counted the Dukes out because of that. Chesney and his staff have a knack for finding talented players that are extremely coachable, and this year’s roster is even more talented.

Speaking of coach Chesney, how good are you feeling about JMU football with him at the helm?

I think JMU and its fanbase should feel very happy having Chesney. He’s proving to be an amazing hire. How many coaches could take over a program that was stripped of almost an entire coaching staff and over 90% of its production from the prior season? Not many. Chesney is a proven leader and can develop any player that is receptive to the process.

James Madison is going to run, run and then run again. But the strength of Louisville’s defense is by far their front seven. Do you expect the Dukes to try to hammer the run and establish their identity early, or do you think they’re going to try to adapt more to the Cards’ weaknesses?

Louisville’s front seven is extremely talented and they proved that against EKU. But I don’t foresee JMU going from 44 carries in Week 1 to not relying on the run just a week later. Yes, JMU runs a lot, but it’s never the same look twice. The Dukes have a very special running back room with five different guys that can each beat a defense in a different way, and they didn’t even have to use all five last Saturday. Not to mention, JMU has three quarterbacks that ran for a touchdown last week.

I think the Dukes will try and establish the run game very early against the Cardinals, but it’ll obviously be a tougher task. I think if they use their depth to stay unpredictable, they can find a way to bend Louisville’s front seven.

Is there anything you want to mention that I didn’t ask about?

I think it’s worth talking about JMU’s receiver room. Eight different players caught a ball against the Wildcats—five of which were wide receivers. The room looks drastically different than it did a season ago, and is filled with proven former-FCS players as well as former Power conference receivers.

Finally, what’s your prediction? How does the game go and what’s the score?

I think this is a very good JMU team, and I think they’ll put up a great fight, but Louisville is a tough opponent. I predict a close game through the first three quarters, but the Cardinals will pull away in the end to win 27-20.

Photo by Vinny Porco