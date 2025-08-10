By Josie Simpson

Apple announced a partnership with Corning to produce all iPhone and Apple Watch glass in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, on Aug. 6.

This continues the two companies’ partnership, which began with the first iPhone in 2007. Today, the Harrodsburg facility produces Apple’s Ceramic Shield glass.

This decision is estimated to increase Corning’s manufacturing and engineering workforce by 50 percent. This merger will also open an Apple-Corning Innovation Center at the Harrodsburg plant. The center will help develop advanced materials for future Apple products.

This merger follows the launch of Apple’s new American Manufacturing Program (AMP). This program aims to invest across the United States and incentivize global companies to bring production onshore.

This project is part of Apple’s collaboration with the United States economy to invest more than 600 billion dollars over the next four years. The Harrodsburg facility will be receiving 2.5 billion dollars.

Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, gave thanks to President Donald Trump for his support in a statement on Wednesday.

“Thanks to the power of American manufacturing, any customer anywhere in the world who buys a new iPhone or Apple Watch will be holding precision glass made right here in Kentucky,” said Cook. “We’re grateful to the President and his administration for their support for American manufacturing, and we’re excited for the innovation this investment will unlock.”

Corning’s CEO, Wendell Weeks, commented on his decision to make all of Apple’s glass in Kentucky.

“We developed and made the glass for the very first iPhone in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, 18 years ago,” said Weeks. “With this new multibillion-dollar commitment from Apple and the lighting of our most advanced manufacturing platform, we are hiring more people and bringing 100 percent of Apple’s cover glass needs for iPhone and Apple Watch to the original home of the innovation.”

Photo Courtesy / Courier Journal