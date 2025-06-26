By Derek DeBurger

The full 2025 regular season schedule for Louisville volleyball released Thursday morning.

This will be the first season under first year head coach Dan Meske who replaces Dani Busboom-Kelly after she left for Nebraska.

The Cards open the regular season with Auburn on Aug. 29 at home.

The first marquee matchup of the season comes when the Cards will hist Illinois in the KFC Yum! Center on Sep. 7, with road games against Texas and Creighton on Sep. 10 and 12, respectively.

Louisville and Kentucky will play in the Yum on Sep. 18, with Western Kentucky on Sep. 22 being the final non-conference game of the season.

There are a total of 14 tournament teams from a year ago, with seven of them being conference foes.

In conference the Cards will play Notre Dame, Stanford and rival Pitt in home-and-home series, ending their season with Stanford at home.

Photo by Morgan Davenport