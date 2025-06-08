By Derek DeBurger

Louisville staged a comeback in game three of the Super Regionals as they downed the Miami Hurricanes to reach the College World Series.

Cardiac Cards

The first two innings were a big nothing-burger for both squads.

In the third inning, the Canes got a runner on base with a single and a home run from Max Galvin to give them a two-run lead.

The Cards responded in the fourth with a double from Zion Rose to put Louisville on the board, and a fielder’s choice brought Rose home to tie the game at 2-2.

In the fifth inning the Cards had a prime opportunity to seize the lead, loading the bases with just one out and Garret Pike up to bat. But Pike struck out and Rose grounded into an out to strand the three runners.

In the next half-inning the Canes found themselves in the same situation, loading the bases with just one out.

Ethan Eberle was pulled after the first runner for Jake Schweitzer, and the lefty was able to ground into a double play to end the inning before the wind left the sails.

After the first two batter of the seventh quickly got out, Jake Munroe was able to get a hit and then steal second during Eddie King Jr.’s at bat. Then King hit a blooper to center field and the Miami fielder was just short on his dive, allowing Munroe to scurry home for the one-run lead.

Louisville’s pitching blanked the Canes in the top of the eighth, and put themselves in a great spot to pick up some insurance runs with two on. But a crushed pitch by Lucas Moore fell just short of the rabid fans in the crowd, and Louisville was back on their heels.

Justin West was sent to the mound to close out the game and he started strong by punching out the first batter. After battling with the next batter to the tune of a full count, the umpire at first base gave Miami the walk after saying his swing didn’t reach the plate.

West then walked the next batter in a mere four pitches, putting runners on first and second with just one out.

West was able to punch out the next batter to get one away from Omaha. Then Dan McDonnell put Brennyn Cutts on the mound to get the save.

The matchup was Cutts against Jake Ogden, the player that almost singlehandedly won game two for Miami. The two battled to once again see a full count, but a big chop at the sixth pitch of the at bat sent a fly ball into center field, and Moore grabbed the final out to end the game.

Louisville won the game 3-2 to win the Super Regional.

The promised land?

The return of the bullpen is what willed the Cards to victory, as they held Miami to just two runs.

However, most of the outs came via ground, line and fly outs, as the Cards only recorded five strikeouts.

King was the hero of the day, with his only hit of the day being the game-winner. King is now 12-for-22 throughout the entire NCAA tournament, making him one of the hottest hitters in the country heading into Omaha.

Louisville is now set to advance to their sixth trip to the CWS in program history, all under McDonnell.

Louisville also reached 40-plus wins on the season, the 14th time in program history and also all under McDonnell.

Louisville will play the winner of the Oregon State-Florida State game in the CWS, with Arizona and Coastal Carolina being the other teams on their side of the bracket.

Louisville already beat Florida State in a season series 2-1 and beat Arizona in the opening event of the season. There’s no guarantees in baseball, but there is a path for the Cards to make their first ever CWS championship appearance.

Photo Courtesy // Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics