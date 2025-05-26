By Derek DeBurger

Louisville will make its triumphant return to the postseason, securing a 2-seed in the Nashville Regional of the NCAA tournament.

This is the 15th tournament appearance in program history, and the 14th under head coach Dan McDonnell. This is the first tournament appearance since the Cards made the Super Regional in 2022.

The other teams in the Regional include Vanderbilt, East Tennessee State and Wright State. Vandy is the top-overall seed in the tournament.

Louisville defeated Vandy in Jim Patterson Stadium earlier this season in the Battle of the Barrel, so there is a feasible path for the Cards into the Supers.

Louisville will open up play against East Tennessee.

Photo Courtesy // Nichole Finch, Louisville Athletics