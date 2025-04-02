By Payton Carns

After one general election in February and a run-off election in March, the Student Government Association has officially elected their “Top Four” for the 2025-26 academic year.

“Top Four” refers to the President, Executive Vice President, Academic Vice President. The elected candidates are:

President: Macy Waddle

Executive Vice President: Anna Hernandez

Academic Vice President: Kathleen Price

Services Vice President: Grant Avis

Running mates Waddle and Hernandez announced their victory via Instagram late Monday evening; Price and Avis did the same the following day.

While President, Executive Vice President and SVP were decided in the general election, the Academic Vice Presidential race went to a run-off election as no candidate got the required 40% of the vote.

About the elected candidates

Waddle is a rising senior majoring in political science. She is a McConnell Scholar and previously served as Academic Vice President.

Hernandez is a rising senior double-majoring in political science and environmental science. She is a Brown Fellow and previously served as the President of the College of Arts and Sciences.

Waddle and Hernandez ran their presidential and vice-presidential campaign on platforms of educational advocacy, SGA transparency and improving campus health services.

Price is a rising junior majoring in political science. She is a McConnell Scholar and previously served as the SGA Event Coordinator.

As an AVP candidate, Price ran her campaign on increasing access to academic resources, expanding professional opportunities and supporting all students.

Avis is a rising senior majoring in history and political science. He is a McConnell Scholar and previously served as Senate Speaker and Deputy Chief of Staff within SGA.

As an SVP candidate, Avis ran on platforms of improving student housing, dining and parking.