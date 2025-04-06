By Morgan Davenport

No. 18 Louisville baseball had an impressive week of nothing but wins. The strong showing comes as the Cards have come down to Earth a bit in recent weeks.

Tuesday

Louisville kicked off their impressive outing with a rocky start at the Indiana Hoosiers.

Zion Rose reached base on an error, and Alex Alicea took advantage by crossing home plate to give the Cards a 1-0 lead.

Louisville then held the Hoosiers scoreless through three innings until a comedy of errors in the fourth. Indiana got three of their fourth hits on the game in the bottom of the fourth to go along with three walks and an error to give them the lead 1-4.

None of Indiana’s four runs in the fourth were earned.

After struggling for an inning more, Rose hit an RBI-single in the sixth to cut the lead to two.

Later in the Eighth, Louisville found some life with Lucas Moore and Garret Pike reaching base, with Pike reaching after bunting with two outs already on the board.

Moore and Pike then pulled off a double steal that led to an overthrow from the catcher and extra bases and a run for the Cards.

On the next at bat a bad throw to first by the Hoosiers resulted in Jake Munroe getting on base and Pike running home and tying the game at 4-4.

Eddie King Jr. then pulled out a show-stopping two-run home run to give the Cardinals the lead.

After Indiana got out of the inning, Louisville snuffed out any chance of hope. The Cards gave up no hits as Wyatt Danilowicz recorded his first save of the season.

Louisville won 6-4.

Friday game one

The Cardinals followed up their weekday win with a series against the Boston College Eagles.

The series started with a doubleheader to try and avoid the effects of the extreme weather.

The Cards Offense was on fire this weekend scoring 29 runs on 25 hits Friday night and another twelve on Sunday, totaling 41 runs scored for the series.

Alicea got the scoring started by taking advantage on a bad pickoff attempt. Then King rocked a three-run homer in the first, followed by another three-run homer by Moore in the second. A wild pitch and a two-RBI-double from King brought the lead to 10-0.

King ended game one going 3-for-4 with a career-high six RBIs.

Louisville finally cooled off in the third as the bats quit scoring and the arms on the mound gave up three runs.

King drove in another run with a double in the fourth, but the Eagles came back with four more runs in the fifth to bring the score to 11-7.

Kamau Neighbors hit an RBI-single to send King home, but Boston College matched it the next inning with a run of their own.

Then the arms settled in and got the job done.

Jack Brown earned the win on the mound allowing only one run in his 2.1 innings on the bump. Brennyn Cutts and Ty Starke combined to seal the win with seven outs.

The Cardinals won game one 12-8.

Friday game two

The Louisville offense stayed hot and then some for game two of the doubleheader.

The Cardinals went through the whole order in the opening inning, scoring eight times on only seven hits. The Cards continued to score in all six innings they were at the plate, keeping their offensive fire.

All nine starters had a hit in the second game of the night. Moore went 4-for-4 and finished the doubleheader 6-for-7.

Ethan Eberle got his third win in his first career start, letting up four runs over four innings. Jake Schweitzer came in to finish the last three innings and gained his first career save.

The Cards took the win 17-5 via run rule in the seventh.

Sunday

Game three sealed the series for the Cardinals, another spectacular offensive game.

Louisville scored two runs in the first, and a solo homer from Tague Davis gave the Cards a 3-0 lead.

BC scored a run in the third, but the Cards matched it with three more in the fourth inning.

With the score holding strong through the next few innings, the bats woke back up in the seventh to bring a run rule into the picture. Pike, Munroe and King all drove in runs en route to a six-run inning, but it was Davis with a three-run homer to walk it off in the seventh.

Davis finished the game 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Peter Micheal struck out four batters in six innings. Justin West took over to finish off the game, striking out all three batters faced.

Louisville took their final win of the week with a 12-1 win via run rule, and swept the series.

This was some of the best Cardinals Baseball of the season.

If the Cards offense can keep this fire and momentum and the bullpen keeps putting in the work, the Cardinals are looking to become a dangerous team come summertime.

Louisville is now 24-7 on the season and 8-4 in the ACC.

The Cardinals will face Kentucky on Tuesday at 8 p.m., looking for their sixth consecutive win.

Photo Courtesy // Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics