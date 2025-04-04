By Jai’Michael Anderson

UofL President Gerry Bradley has been with UofL for almost a decade, he first arrived in 2016 as the Dean of the School of Dentistry. His appointment last week makes him the seventh president – acting, interim, or permanent – since his arrival at the institution, here are the details of his contract.

Bradley is signed to a three-year deal, which is unusual for a UofL president, former president Kim Schatzel’s term was for five years before her resignation. He is guaranteed an annual salary of $850,000 with “standard increases for administrators of the University” and deferred compensation for each academic year.

It reads, “The university commits to use reasonable best efforts to establish a plan, as legally permissible, to which it will make a contribution or credit in the amount of $200,000 on your behalf at the end of each academic year of your term.”

Bradley will also be evaluated by the Board of Trustees annually with an extension review at the end of his second year. It will be conducted alongside an elected faculty committee representing each academic unit.

The Board reserved the right to conduct a presidential search no later than March 26, 2027. If the university decides to terminate Bradley without cause he is entitled to a severance payment in the amount of his full salary.

As written in the contract, “The severance payments will commence to you [Bradley] on the 80th day following your termination without cause, provided the university has a properly executed release form and the revocation period during which you are entitled to revoke such release expired on or prior to the 80th day of following your termination without cause.”

According to the contract Bradley is expected to turn in a list of goals for his presidency before the beginning of July. He will have control of UofL’s fundraising efforts while serving as a voting member of several corporate boards tied to the university. This includes UofL’s research foundation, athletic association, and UofL Health.

As always, the Amelia Place mansion, under the ownership of the UofL foundation, is his to use for business and entertainment purposes. The following link is a PDF of his full contract.

Bradley_President Offer Letter Signed

Photo by Vinny Porco // The Louisville Cardinal