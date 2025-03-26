By Jai’Michael Anderson

In a unanimous decision, the University of Louisville Board of Trustees confirmed Kim Schatzel’s resignation on Wednesday, making former Provost Gerry Bradley U of L’s 20th president effective immediately.

“The University of Louisville Board of Trustees thanks Dr. Schatzel for her two years of service, which we have seen her build a team that has increased enrollment and retention rate and grown the university’s reputation as a research powerhouse,” said Board of Trustees Chair Diane Medley. “We wish Dr. Schatzel well in her future endeavors.”

Bradley gave his thanks to the board after the meeting.

“U of L is all about redefining student success,” said Bradley. “We have incredibly gifted students, remarkable faculty, and dedicated staff – they deserve the best and my team here is committed to ensuring that U of L is what we say we are. A great place to learn, to connect, work, and discover,” said Bradley.

No official reason was given for the change in leadership. Medley told reporters the board was pleased with Schatzel’s work with state legislators and development of programs.

“With any position times change. The goals of Dr. Schatzel changed, our goals changed, and we were very fortunate to have the ability to name Dr. Bradley who had already been here, so we don’t lose any momentum,” said Medley.

“From the outside, it may look like it was abrupt, but conversations go on all the time. This board is very involved with the leadership of this university, I keep in front of mind ‘what does the university need?’”

Bradley has served as Provost since February 2024 and was interim provost on two occasions — from January 2022 to February 2023 and from July 2023 to February 2024. He expressed a commitment to enrollment growth, student success, and academic excellence.

This follows record first-year enrollment and fall-to-fall retention rates under Schatzel’s leadership.

“We have full confidence in President Bradley and his vision for the university,” Medley said. “U of L’s emphasis on student success, research, and innovation and impacting our community will continue and grow. The university is in good hands with Dr. Bradley and his team.”

Schatzel joined the university on Nov. 30, 2022. Her resignation made Bradley U of L’s fourth president since 2016.

Bradley’s promotion follows his acceptance of the provost role at the University of Cincinnati last week.

“It was a decision I had to really reflect on,” said Bradley. “It’s one that I had no regrets and no doubts [about] because I know I [made] the right decision.”

Photos by Vinny Porco // The Louisville Cardinal