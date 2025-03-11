By Derek DeBurger

In just his first year, Pat Kelsey has been named ACC Coach of the Year.

Receiving 47 of 81 votes, Kelsey lead Louisville to a 25-6 season record and an 18-2 ACC record. The Cardinals finished second in the conference after being picked to finish ninth in preseason polls.

This is a year removed from finishing 8-24 and 3-17 in ACC play and finishing in last place in the conference. Over the previous three seasons, Louisville has a combined overall record of 25-71 and 11-49 in conference.

The Cincinnati-native is the first Louisville coach to win ACC Coach of the Year, and the first to win conference Coach of the Year honors since Rick Pitino was voted Conference USA Coach of the Year in 2005.

Others awarded with conference accolades were Chucky Hepburn and Terrence Edwards Jr.

Hepburn won ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was voted to the All-ACC First Team. He also finished third in ACC Player of the Year voting.

Edwards finished on the All-ACC Third Team, and was just 26 points away from reaching the Second Team.

Photo by Vinny Porco