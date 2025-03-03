By Derek DeBurger

Louisville had a successful week, taking down a duo of Big East opponents to go 3-1 on the week.

Wednesday

The week got out to an electric start with a weekday game against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Cards got off to a great start, going up 2-0 by the end of the first inning off of a couple of advanced runners on ground outs.

But Butler would tie the game in the top of the second off of an RBI-double and a ground out of their own. Louisville reclaimed the lead when Bayram Hot hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second, but Butler would score another four runs in the top of the third.

Garret Pike would hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead back down to one run, but the Bulldogs were not done scoring as they matched with a two-run homer of their own to make the score 5-8.

After walking the very next batter, Jared Lessman would be replaced with Jack Brown and the Cards would get out of the inning to stop the bleeding.

While the Cards may have stopped giving up big strings of runs, they weren’t done scoring them. Zion Rose kept the two-run homer train going with one of his own in the fourth inning, then Tague Davis tacked on another in the fifth inning. Alex Alicea would reach base and Lucas Moore would bat him in later in the fifth to make it 10-8.

Brown would set up Louisville’s monster sixth inning by striking out three batters in the top. Then Jake Munroe and Pike reached base to set up an RBI-single for Tagger Tyson. Tyson would advance to second on a wild pitch, then a sacrifice fly from Davis would send Pike home.

Hot would continue his hot day with yet another two-run homer. Moore and Rose would get on base, and Matt Klein would advance Moore home on an error, completing Louisville’s five-run inning to go up 15-8.

With the Cards now in run-rule territory, the Bulldogs were determined to get out from the corner they’d been back in. Eli Hoyt came in for the now cold Brown, and gave up a hit and a walk before advancing runners on a throwing error. Butler would then score on a SAC fly and a wild pitch to cut the lead down to 15-10.

After hitting a batter, Dan McDonnell had seen enough and sent Ty Starke out to end the inning.

Butler then loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh on walks alone, but all three runners were left stranded.

Butler would add to the pressure with a solo home run on just the third pitch of the eighth, cutting the lead to just four runs. Louisville would close out the inning, and after failing to score any more runs, Ethan Eberle would record three strikeouts to close out the game.

Louisville won the slugfest 15-11.

Friday

The weekend series against the St. John’s Red Storm got off to about as rocky a start as imaginable.

After both teas went scoreless in the first, Patrick Forbes gave up six runs in the second inning. However, McDonnell left Forbes in the game because three of the runs were unearned.

Forbes quickly settled down the troops, striking out batters left and right. He has 10 strikeouts before he left the mound.

Meanwhile, Munroe finally got the Cards on the board with a solo homer in the bottom of the second, and Kamau Neighbors hit an RBI-single in the fourth to cut the deficit to 2-6.

Suddenly the game shifted to a pitchers’ duel in the middle innings, with neither side seeing any success at the plate for several innings.

Munroe kept his hot day going with another RBI single in the seventh, and Davis hit a two-RBI-single just a few batters later to bring the score to 5-6.

Louisville continued to mow down batters, and in the bottom of the eighth Alicea got a single, stole second, advanced to third on a fly ball and stole home on a wild pitch to tie the game at 6-6.

After getting out of the top of the ninth, Davis walked the Cards off with a two-run homer.

Louisville took the first game 8-6.

Saturday

With a chance to secure the series victory, the Cards came out swinging with an RBI-single in the first inning from Klein.

The Storm were unable to get any runners on base in the first two innings, but brought two home in the second to take the lead.

Klein would get another RBI-single to tie in back up in the bottom of the third, and Louisville would reclaim the lead in the sixth off a throwing error.

The seventh inning is when things began to fall apart, as Parker Detmers finally left the mound. In his place, Justin West would put runners on first and third, and Brown would be forced to replace him. Brown would get out of the inning, but not before giving up two runs to see the Cards fall behind 3-4.

Louisville would score a run to tie it back up, but St. John’s exploded in the eighth. After a hit, a walk and a double would tie the game back up, Tucker Biven would enter the game. Biven would give up a bases clearing triple in just two pitches, and give up another run just one batter later.

He would eventually get out of the inning, but not before giving up one last run on a wild pitch.

Louisville’s bats remained hot, scoring a run in the bottom of that inning. But it was too little, too late as the Storm continued to pour it on. St. John’s scored three more runs in the ninth, essentially ending the game.

Louisville lost 7-13.

Sunday

With the rubber match set, Louisville was determined to get a big series win.

Peter Micheal started and started hot. Michael allowed only three base runners and struck out six batters in his first five innings.

Alicea showed off some of his power with a three-run homer in the third, and Moore would add two runs with a double just an inning later to give Louisville a 5-0 lead.

Michael would record two outs but give up a run in the sixth, ending his day at 5.2 innings pitched.

Louisville would give up another run on the second, bring the score down to 5-2.

Louisville’s offense would fall mostly silent compared to their fast start. Nate Earley would pinch hit to get some offense going, and ended up driving a run home in the eighth.

Wyatt Danilowicz would close the game by striking out the side in the ninth.

Louisville won the game 6-2 and the series 2-1.

Better than on paper

While St. John’s may not have the best record as of now (1-8), they were one of the top teams in the Big East a season ago.

Louisville showed some serious offensive firepower against two solid teams, especially Munroe who put on a show game after game.

The pitching staff was up and down, with positive performances from the weekend starters. Questions still remain with the relief staff, and if those can get settled Louisville is looking at being a dangerous team with serious postseason hopes.

Louisville is now 8-2 on the season.

Photo Courtesy // Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics