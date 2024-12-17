By Derek DeBurger

Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough is one of three recipients of the AP’s 2024 Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Shough’s comeback was many years in the making as he had never played more than seven games in a season throughout his six-year career prior to this season. His past three seasons all ended due to severe season-ending injuries.

Shough played in all 12 regular season games for the Cardinals. He passed for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions. His passing yards and touchdowns ranked fourth and fifth in the ACC, respectively.

The Arizona-native also tied the program record for most passing touchdowns in a Louisville-debut.

The other recipients of the award were South Carolina’s Raheim Sanders and Utah State’s Ike Larsen.

Photo by Vinny Porco