By Nic Terrell

About three quarters through the 2024 NFL season, it is a good time to look at one of the frontrunners for the league Most Valuable Player: the Cardinals’ one and only Lamar Jackson.

With over to 3,000 passing yards, 29 touchdowns to only three interceptions with an added 678 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, Jackson has put a strong case for his third overall and second-consecutive MVP award.

What does this mean for the University of Louisville?

To begin, Jackson and Johnny Unitas have already planted Louisville in the history books as the only school that has more than one multi-time NFL MVP winner.

If Jackson wins, both would have three MVPs making Louisville the only program with six NFL MVPs to its name. Currently, Louisville is tied with Notre Dame and Tennessee for having produced five MVPs.

Secondly, a third MVP would bring awareness to the prospects that are coming from Florida. With Jackson and former Louisville and NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater both being from South Florida, it shows that players can come from down south, make an impact on the national stage and have a direct route to the next level.

Lastly, we have already seen the popularity of the football program surge since Jackson has played for the Cardinals. This surge in popularity could be what Louisville needs to boost the program and become major contenders on the national stage.

When the highly-touted, four-star quarterback Pierce Clarkson committed to Louisville, he specifically mentioned how watching Jackson in a Cardinals uniform changed his perception of what playing in the Derby City can do for his future pro-prospects.

“Looking at Lamar Jackson and what he did with his career there, he did something special,” Clarkson said in an interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel, “I want to go on in my college career and do something special like he did, but in my own way.”

Nevertheless, Jackson has four more games to show that he deserves the NFL MVP for the 2024-25 season.

His next game will be Sunday against the New York Giants at 1 p.m., so go root for the Ravens and Cardinal alumni, Lamar Jackson.

Photo Courtesy // Adam Creech, Louisville Athletics