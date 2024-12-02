by Josie Simpson

Still thinking about Thanksgiving?

The Student Activities Board (SAB) finished November strong with their annual Friendsgiving event on November 21st.

Students lined up at the door at 6:30PM, well before the event started at 7PM. Food was catered by Asian, American, Cuban, Indian, and Mediterranean restaurants, providing numerous options for everyone in attendance.

The enormous spread of different foods was highlighted by the nicely laid tables, radiating the perfect fall vibe with autumn leaves and candles. Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving jazz set the mood in the background.

Cheer packed the Bigelow Hall at Miller IT with laughter-filled conversation and U of L students playing card games. To add to the cozy vibe, there was an exciting raffle featuring various Lego sets, including a Wicked-themed set, a bouquet set, and a Technic set. Additionally, there were Louisville blanket baskets filled with Christmas break “de-stress” essentials and more!

This event was organized by Allison Pham, Chair of Cultural Arts & Heritage, and Fatima Saucedo. Other SAB members behind the event included Emma Gilbert, Katie Gartner, Bella Cahill, and Madie Hall.

The annual SAB Friendsgiving is a wonderful event that all U of L students are welcome to attend. It was the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit, spend time with close friends, and make new ones before the semester ends!

To stay up to date on the latest campus events, keep up with the Student Activities Board on their Instagram or Engage.