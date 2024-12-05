By Derek DeBurger

Louisville loses to the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

Zero to 60

The Cards got off to a slow start offensively, falling into a 0-5 hole after the first two-and-a-half minutes.

Once the Cards got the lid off the basket, they quickly matched the Sooners’ score and went shot-for-shot with them.

After Oklahoma took the lead on a layup from Raegan Beers, Louisville went on an 8-0 run to end the quarter.

Louisville led 21-14.

The teams jostled back and forth for the first half of the second quarter, Louisville holding their lead during this time.

Oklahoma cut the lead to six off of a three-pointer from Payton Verhulst, and from there the Cards were off to the races. Louisville went on a 12-1 run over the span of just two minutes. The lead ballooned as high as 17 points.

Oklahoma cut into the lead some before the half, but Louisville still led 42-29.

Idling

Once again, Louisville came out of the third quarter a bit slow, taking two minutes to score their first points.

Oklahoma cut into the lead some with back-to-back baskets from Skylar Vann, but Louisville again put their foot to the peddle and got the lead back as high as 15 points.

Louisville went over three minutes without scoring, but Merissah Russell ended the third strong with a three, her fourth of the game.

Louisville led 60-49 going into the final quarter.

Two things happened in the fourth quarter to change the momentum of the game: Louisville slowed down their pace to try and kill the clock, and Oklahoma upped the defensive intensity.

Louisville’ scheme offensively worked for most of the fourth, and would have worked throughout the period, but the refs let Oklahoma claw their way back with over the top physicality and Louisville did not adjust their play.

It took nearly seven minutes, but the Sooners climbed their way back into the game and finally tied it back up off a shot from Beers. A minute later, Olivia Cochran hauled in a rebound off a missed shot, but gave it right back to Oklahoma with a lazy pass. A foul from Cochran would put Verhust at the line and disqualify the senior-forward with five fouls.

Verhulst would hit the free throws to give Oklahoma their first lead since 3:11 left in the first quarter.

Jayda Curry would then take the moment upon herself, going blow-for-blow with the Sooners to exchange leads. Curry played incredible down the stretch like she has multiple times this year, but the defense did not help her out any as they simply did not adjust to the way the refs called the game.

When the offense failed to match Oklahoma, there wasn’t enough time left on the clock. The Cards were forced to foul, but the Sooners didn’t hesitate in closing up the game.

Louisville lost 72-78.

All about the finish

For the second time this season, Louisville lost a game that they firmly controlled for almost four quarters.

Louisville did what they needed to through the first three quarters, forcing Oklahoma into turnover after turnover and making them pay on the other end.

Oklahoma turned the ball over 27 times with Louisville cashing in on 28 points off of turnovers. Only one of those turnovers, however, came in the fourth quarter.

Cochran also played the best game of her season with 17 points and nine rebounds, but it was almost completely overshadowed by her costly mistake late with the game on the line.

Once again, Louisville showed their potential and their reality in the same 40 minutes.

The Cards fall to 5-3 on the season.

Photo Courtesy // Rachel Klotz, Louisville Athletics