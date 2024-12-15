By Morgan Davenport

Louisville defeats the Stanford Cardinal in a four-set thriller to advance to the Final Four.

The first set started off slow for the Cards, letting Stanford gain a 6-1 lead. The Cards eventually fought and clawed back, trying to take back the set. The Cards cut it as close as three points on multiple occasions, but lost set one 22-25.

Set two started off much better for the Cardinals, taking the lead quickly. Their fire came back, giving Louisville the momentum to continue the fight. The set started off in a 3-3 tie, but an 8-0 run from the Cards gave them the momentum and then some.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz carried the team through the match with 12 kills and only two errors. The Cards held Stanford to an 11-point difference, giving them cushion to take the set 25-14.

The third set flexed their muscles even further, immediately taking the lead and holding onto it for the majority of the set.

Stanford fought back, tying the set 16-16. Louisville kept the lead up, making Stanford battle for each point. After falling behind on the wrong end of a 3-0 run and seeing set-point, the Cards fought back and won the set 28-26 on a kill from Maldonado Diaz.

The fourth and final set sealed the win for the Cardinals. Louisville took the lead once again, keeping it consistent throughout the whole set. Every time the Cardinal made a push, Louisville simply stiffened their elbows and held them at arm’s length.

On a kill from Cara Cresse, Louisville won the set 25-20 and the match 3-1.

Louisville advances to the Final Four with their win, the third for the program all-time with all three coming in the last four seasons.

Anna DeBeer won Most Outstanding Player for the region, leading the Cards in kills for the match. DeBeer also had the only service ace of the match for the Cardinals. She showed just how valuable she is to this team and to this program, continuing to fight through the entire match.

Charitie Luper also showed just how valuable she is, winning All-Regional and gaining a double-double.

Louisville will play Pitt once again, in hopes to advance to the championship match.

Pitt eliminated the Cards in the Elite Eight a year ago via reverse sweep, and have solidified themselves as their most formidable rivals in the volleyball court.

Photo Courtesy // Chris Carter, Louisville Athletics