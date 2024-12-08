By Derek DeBurger

After an 8-4 season, Louisville has accepted a berth to play in the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

The Sun Bowl is one of the oldest and most prestigious bowl games in FBS, being played annually since 1934 which is second only to the Rose Bowl.

This will be the fourth-consecutive bowl appearance for the Cards, and their fifth in the last six seasons.

The trip to El Paso will be their 27th overall appearance in a bowl game in program history. Louisville’s all-time bowl record is 12-13-1.

Louisville has played in the Sun Bowl one time previously, in 1958 as their first-ever bowl appearance. Louisville won that game 34-20 over the Drake Bulldogs.

The Cards will be playing the Washington Huskies on Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Photo by Vinny Porco