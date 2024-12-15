By Derek DeBurger

After retiring from the NFL after a 10-year career, former Louisville star quarterback Teddy Bridgwater has won the Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association state title.

Bridgewater was in his first season as the head coach of his high school alma mater, Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The school had gone 4-6 in the year prior to his hiring.

After starting the season 2-2, the Miami Northwestern Bulls went on a 10-game winning streak to end their season as state champions. The state title game consisted of the Bulls beating the previously undefeated Raines High School 41-0.

In his high school career, the Miami-native threw for 6,712 yards and 70 touchdowns.

In his Louisville career, Bridgewater threw for 9,817 yards and 72 touchdowns. He also won Big East Rookie of the Year and MVP of the 2013 Sugar Bowl as a true sophomore.

Most recently, Bridgewater was the backup quarterback for the Detroit Lions. He ended his career one game shy of the Super Bowl.

Photo Courtesy // Louisville Athletics