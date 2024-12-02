By Derek DeBurger

Pat Kelsey announced Monday that senior forward Kasean Pryor will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with a torn ACL.

The injury came in Friday’s loss to Oklahoma when Chucky Hepburn was knocked down on a screen into the knee of Pryor.

The news comes as Louisville is already missing key contributors Koren Johnson and Aboubacar Traore due to injuries.

Kelsey said the news is what he and the rest of the team had feared the most, but that they must move on with the players they have available to them.

Louisville has two players using redshirts to nurse injuries in Kobe Rodgers and Aly Khalifa, but Kelsey said he has not yet explored attempting to get them ready to play this season.

Photo Courtesy // Eli Dych, Louisville Athletics