By Derek DeBurger

Isaac Brown was named ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2024 football season.

Brown won both awards comfortable, receiving 45 out of 71 potential votes.

The Florida-native rushed for 1,074 yards through 12 games, breaking the school-record for rushing yards by a true freshman previously held by Lamar Jackson with 960 yards. The mark also ranks second in rushing yards by any freshman in Louisville history.

Nationally, Brown ranked first in yards per rush by a freshman (7.31) and second in all-purpose per game (119) and rushing yards by a freshman.

He was also the only freshman with multiple 150-yard rushing games this season.

Brown is currently set to return for his sophomore season and build upon his growing momentum.

Photo by Vinny Porco