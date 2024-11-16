By Morgan Davenport

The No. 3 ranked Louisville Cardinals took down the Duke Blue Devils in three sets for yet another conference win.

Louisville has been unstoppable ever since their last loss, winning six matches in a row with the last coming by way of sweep.

Set one was very energetic for the Cards, having two aces, three blocks, and 12 kills.

Libero Elena Scott was on fire, making sure to rally for every point. The connection of all the hitters to both setters was on point, even in warmups. There was a high energy in L&N Arena, and it became apart of the gameplay. Every swing had power behind it and almost every pass was played out. Hannah Sherman and Cara Cresse made sure to go up for every swing in hopes to put up a wall against the Blue Devils.

This energy and solid game play gave Louisville the set 25-13.

Set two had the same energy, as Anna DeBeer took charge on all fronts earning her 1000th career dig during the set. The Cardinals kept a substantial lead on the Blue Devils staying at least nine points ahead most of the set.

Cresse took care of business at the net, having four blocks total for the match. Louisville kept Duke to an even .000 on hitting, while they were sitting at a solid .383. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Blue Devils went on a 3-0 run on Louisville set point. Luckily, the Cardinals prevailed with a kill from Sofia Maldonado Diaz before Duke could stage a triumphant comeback.

Louisville took set two 25-16.

Set three started off strong for the Cards having a powerful solo block from Reese Robins to set the tone. The Blue Devils finally held their own, keeping it close in the beginning.

There was a new use of triple blocks, which they last used against Nebraska. While they weren’t necessary for the Cards, they definitely helped them play better defensively.

By the middle of the set, the Cards were hitting .588 with 11 kills and absolutely no hitting errors. Alanna Bankston subbed in, getting an ace to proceed the Cards to match point.

The Cardinals took set three 25-10 with a kill from Payton Petersen.

This was a thrilling match and if they Cardinals continue to play with this energy and power, they are looking good for what’s ahead of them.

Louisville is now 22-3 on the season and 14-1 in the ACC.

They play again this Sunday at 1pm against UNC Chapel Hill for Senior Day at L&N Arena.

Photo by Morgan Davenport