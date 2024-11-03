By Derek DeBurger and Jo Simpson

For the first time in program history, the Louisville Women’s Basketball team is preparing to face the No. 5 UCLA Bruins in Paris as a part of the Aflac Oui-Play event. Both teams are eager to rebound from disappointing finishes last season.

Heavyweight fight

UCLA brings a fast-paced, physical game built on defensive intensity and rebounding prowess.

The Bruins averaged 77.3 points a game while only giving up 61.1, ranking 23rd and 97th, respectively.

Their offense relies heavily on Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice and Gabriela Jaquez as some of the top returning scorers.

Betts is by far the Bruins’ best player, dominating the paint at 6’7″ for 14.9 points per game a season ago. Betts also was the leading rebounder by nearly twice as much the next closest player on a team that was top-10 in that category at 43.6 a game.

Miami-transfer Ja’Leah Williams will shoulder a lot of the responsibility defensively. Known for her defensive pressure, Williams will spearhead what will likely be a full-court or half-court press from Louisville.

Clogging passing lanes and being overtly physical in the paint will also be keys to slow down this UCLA offense whose biggest weakness a year ago was their inability to hold onto the ball, averaging 15.1 turnovers a game.

Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris will be essential in countering Betts and disrupting UCLA’s second-chance opportunities—a strategy that proved effective for Louisville against other top rebounding teams last season.

Through the trees

While their height provided a major advantage offensively, it should be no surprise that UCLA’s defense benefits from it as well.

Their defense recorded 4.6 blocks and 7.8 steals per game last season, with Betts leading the charge by blocking two shots a game.

One glaring weakness of the defense, however is their perimeter defense. The Bruins gave up 32.4% on three-point shots a year ago, ranking 253rd in the country. To have a shot at winning, players like Merissah Russell, Jayda Curry and five-star freshman Imari Berry will need to capitalize on opportunities beyond the arc.

If Curry can return to form from when she was at Cal, she could command a powerful offense and be a double-double machine.

With both teams looking to bounce back from last season’s disappointments, their upcoming matchup in Paris is nothing short of unpredictable with both teams showing their strengths and weaknesses, it is up in the air. But a win for the Cards would likely solidify them in the top-10 of the sport this season.

Fans can expect a competitive showdown in Paris, France, on Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m.

Photo Courtesy // Chris Carter, Louisville Athletics