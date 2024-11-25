By Morgan Davenport

Louisville went east this weekend, gaining two road wins in Virginia. The Cardinals toppled Virginia and Virginia Tech, making them now 17-1 in conference play.

Friday, Louisville took down UVA in four sets.

They came out hot taking set one with little pushback, 25-10. Anna DeBeer gained another double-double, playing extremely well down the home stretch for the Cardinals. The energy was the same for set two as the Cards won 25-14.

The wheels slowly fell off as UVA began to fight back.

In the third set, UVA took an early lead, not allowing the Cards to catch up. DeBeer once again came out to play, taking charge in the end of the set to cut into the deficit. This hard fought set went to the Cavaliers, 23-25.

Luckily for the Cardinals, they brought the first set energy back and took set four quick and easy. The cards took the lead with a kill from Reese Robins.

This momentum helped them take set four 25-16 and win the match.

The win in four set ends Louisville sweep-streak at six matches, but their overall win-streak advances to eight.

Sunday, the Cardinals swept Virginia Tech in a quick and easy match. There was something different about the Cards though, as DeBeer did not play most of the match. The Hokies could only hold on so long, however, as the Cards won set one 25-16.

Virginia Tech played well in set two, trying hopefully clinch a set as DeBeer struggled to find her grove. The Cards won once again, 25-19.

Payton Pedersen played in place of DeBeer, playing very well to keep the Cards afloat. The Cardinals ended up coming back together and taking set three 25-11 to win the match.

Things are looking good for the Cardinals going into the harder post-season matchups. They are now riding a nine-match win streak, with seven of those wins coming via sweep.

Louisville rematches Pitt on Wednesday in what will be one of the most highly anticipated matches of the regular season. If they can exact revenge then they are set for a high seed going into the tournament. It is looking like a great match and should be a thriller in the KFC Yum! Center as Louisville seems to be playing their best volleyball of the season.

The Cards are now 25-3 on the season.

Photo by Morgan Davenport