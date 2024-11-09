By Morgan Davenport

No. 4 Louisville Cardinals take down the Syracuse Orange in a quick and easy conference sweep.

The Cards started set one strong, putting up 3-0 giving Syracuse no chance start with a lead.

Anna DeBeer came into Friday’s game with heat, coming off four consecutive double-double matches. Louisville made this set quick and simple with very only three errors and 17 kills.

Louisville took the set 25-17.

The second set was just as smooth for the Cards, having 15 kills and only three errors. Louisville held their ground staying at least five points ahead of Syracuse at all times.

Cara Cresse and Sofia Maldonado Diaz lead in blocks with four each, putting up a wall for the Cardinals. The Cards had an exceptionally good team rhythm, keeping their errors at a minimum and getting seven aces instead of their usual service errors.

Louisville took set two 25-18.

Set three was nothing new: the Cardinals got and held their lead.

The set started off strong with Louisville taking a 6-point lead and the Orange constantly trailing them. Cresse and DeBeer took charge of the game, being the strongest players of the match. Elena Scott and Kamden Schrand played incredibly as well having 21 digs combined.

The Cards took the third and final set 25-15, securing the sweep.

This is definitely the version of the Cardinals that should be highlighted as they move forward to the tournament. They played as a team and finally gave a true view of the team we all know can make it to the Yum! in December.

Louisville is now 19-3 on the season and 11-1 in the ACC. The Cardinals play Boston College this Sunday at 1 p.m. in Chestnut Hill.

Photo by Morgan Davenport