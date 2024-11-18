By Harry Barsan

Louisville rugby loses yet another close match to the Bowling Green State Falcons, this time in the MAC Championship. This is the Cardinals are 0-2 against the Falcons this season, losing both matches at Bowling Green.

After an early penalty granted the Falcons an 0-3 advantage, Louisville tried to respond with a kick of their own, but it fell just short. Fortunately, the Cards were able to eventually recoup and stormed in for a try to make it 7-3.

After the Falcons responded swiftly with a try of their own, Louisville knocked in back-to-back tries from Jack Eberle and Matthew Woods to end the half.

United with their formidable defense, the Cards entered halftime with a 21-8 advantage.

On a massively taped up leg from an injury right before the half, Brennan MortonStrauss pounded in a try to make it 28-8. With a comfortable lead and just a little over 30 minutes in the half, Louisville was eyeing up yet another MAC title.

Then things started to take a turn for the worse. The Falcons rolled through with a try of their own. After Bowling Green attempted to kick it out deep in their own territory, the Cardinals blocked it and tried to run it in, but a penalty was called to stop the play.

It went from bad to worse when with around 16 minutes left a yellow card was called on Louisville, leading to yet another try from the Falcons to make it 28-22. Then, the Falcons scored another try, and as the crowd went silent, they nailed a deep conversion kick to take the lead at 28-29.

However, Louisville shot right back up with a try from Amarreon Mclaurin. A missed conversion from JB Meier made it 33-29, meaning a try from Bowling Green could win it. All the Cards would have to do is hold off the Falcons for just a few minutes.

Unfortunately, multiple penalties and yellow cards against Louisville drove the Falcons deep into Cardinal territory. While Louisville made a strong stand, it simply wasn’t enough, and the Falcons inch by inch eked it in for the score with no time remaining to take the lead 33-34.

After a successful and hard fought season, the Cardinals would end up just short on the last stand of the last game of the year.

Things are still bright, though, as the spring 7s are right around the corner.

The Cardinals will look to defend their national championship.

Photo Courtesy // Louisville Rugby