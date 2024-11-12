By Danielle Bednar

As the University of Louisville prepares to transition from the cold winter months to the promising warmth of spring, one group of student-athletes is eager for what lies ahead: the UofL rowing team. During these months of intense training, team building and preparation, the Cardinals are ready to hit the water and take on the competition.

Head coach Derek Copeland, now in his sixth season leading the Cardinals, has been focused on building a program that not only competes at a high level but also represents a strong sense of camaraderie among the team. For the 2024 season, his athletes are more than ready to put their training to the test.

Graycen West, a junior on the team, has been part of the program since her freshman year, knows what it takes to succeed, and her leadership will be a key factor in the team’s quest for success this season.

“The spring is when everything comes together,” said West. “We’ve spent months building strength, endurance, and technique in the offseason, and now it’s time to see all that hard work come to life on the water. It’s such an exciting time.”

One of the defining features of successful rowing teams is their ability to work together as a team, and for the Cardinals, building strong team dynamics is crucial. Rowing is a sport that takes precision, coordination, and trust. Success is not just about individual strength but about how well the boat works as one.

While rowing is inherently a team sport, each individual athlete also plays a critical role in achieving success. For junior rower Mary Noschang, the combination of individual effort and collective commitment is what makes this sport so special.

“It’s all about finding a flow with the people in your boat,” Noschang explained. “You need to trust your boat and while it’s tough the feeling of being in sync is unmatched.”

As the UofL rowing team heads into the spring season, they are not only focused on competing for titles, but also on improving individually and collectively. The goals for the 2024 season are high, and the team’s focus on hard work, and mental toughness will be important to their success.

For the Louisville rowing team, the spring season is an opportunity to shine on the water and beyond. With a talented and determined roster, an experienced coaching staff, and a strong sense of unity, the Cardinals are ready to make their mark this season.

For the upper classman like Olivia Guarnaccia and Neala Marshall, this spring represents a big part in their collegiate rowing careers. Both are excited about the opportunity to leave a legacy and push the team to new heights. “It’s been an incredible journey,” said Guarnaccia. “But the work isn’t done yet. We’ve got big goals, and we’re going to give everything we must achieve them.”

With a talented roster and dedicated coaching staff, the Cardinals are poised to make a significant impact on the colligate stage this year. As the spring season unfolds, fans can expect to see exciting races and thrilling finishes.

As the team prepares to take on the challenges of the upcoming season, they remain focused on their goals and committed to representing the University of Louisville with integrity and excellence.