By Derek DeBurger

For senior night against the Pitt Panthers, we talked to Aidan Kasner, the Sports Editor of The Pitt News, about how he believes Saturday’s game will go.

Pitt started the year as one of the surprise undefeated teams at 7-0. They’re 0-3 since, but outside of the SMU game things don’t seem to be fundamentally different, the ball just isn’t bouncing their way. Which version of Pitt is closer to the reality in your eyes: the 7-0 team or the 0-3 team?

I actually disagree. I think that things do seem to have taken a turn fundamentally. The loss against UVA is inexcusable and during the game against Cal and on, we have not seen the same 7-0 offense. I do not think its a case of getting unlucky or a few plays here and there that lost them the game, but there offense has not been nearly as good as it was at the beginning of the season. Especially now with Holstein out and Yarnell in. I think that the 0-3 team is a closer representation of Pitt’s current state.

Pitt’s hot start seemed to get Pat Narduzzi back in the fans’ good graces, after it seemed last season like he was beginning to alienate himself. What are your thoughts on his job: has this season been enough to wipe the slate clean or was the dissatisfaction from a year ago overblown?

I like Narduzzi a lot. I think that starting 7-0 and then dropping three straight is a big problem from a coaching perspective. There needs to be some accountability from the sideline for dropping out of the playoff race. I think that the loss to UVA was horrible and I think he is partially to blame. I think that this season is not enough to wipe his slate clean and the dissent from last year was definitely warranted.

Eli Holstein has been a revelation after being buried on Alabama’s depth chart last year. How excited are you for the future with Holstein being so young, and is there any anxiety about potentially losing him to a bigger program?

I am very excited. We have seen flashes of greatness from Holstein and I think he has the makings to lead this program somewhere great. I am very anxious about him leaving for the portal, but I hope he sees the 7-0 start as an opportunity to build off of and head into next year with a similar squad and take care of business.

The quarterback situation is in flux for Saturday’s game with Holstein’s health up in the air. How big an impact do you think turning to the back up could have on the game?

It will be the game decider. I do not think that a Yarnell-led Pitt team can go into Lousiville and beat them. The game can not just fall on the defense and I do not think that the offense, without Holstein, is in a good enough rhythym to take this one.

Finally, how do you think this game will go? What’s your score prediction?

I think that the game will be decided by how Pitt’s offense can take advantage of opportunities that the defense gives them. Against Clemson, we saw the Pitt defense keep the game close in the second half and the offense, while able to score and take the lead, couldn’t fully capitalize and put the game away — something they will need to do if they are in it late against Lousiville.

I think it will be Loiusiville 31, Pitt 14.

Photo by Vinny Porco