By Andres Lopez-Cordero

Racing Louisville loses a tight game to the Utah Royals as they continue their pursuit for the playoffs.

The game started off shaky for both teams, but Racing had a tougher go of things. They couldn’t get out of their own half due to Utah Royal’s high press. The Royals continued to dominate physically, causing a load of stoppages due to strong challenges coming from Utah Defenders.

In the 40th minute, Utah had a chance off a good cut back from Cameron Tucker but came up short.

Even with nine minutes of stoppage time, halftime would see 0-0 on the scoreboard.

The high press and strong fouls and challenges from the first half persisted into the second.

Racing goalkeeper Katie Lund came up with a massive save in a one-on-one to help keep the game scoreless.

Ana Tejada came up with a rocket of a shot off in the 78th minute to finally break the tie and give Utah the lead, 0-1.

The game continued from there with a ton of scrapping back and forth, resulting in injuries all over the place for both sides.

Louisville kept on trying to put the ball in the box, but Utah stood firm with great defending and an important punching save by Cristina Roque.

After seven minutes of extra time, the game ended in a 0-1 loss for Racing Louisville. Racing Louisville now sits in ninth place, one spot out of the playoffs with just four regular season games remaining.