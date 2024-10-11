By Tyler Bright

The Louisville Cardinals will travel to Charlottesville this weekend to face the Virginia Cavaliers in an intriguing ACC matchup. Louisville enters the game riding a two-game losing streak, while Virginia looks to build on their gritty defensive performance in last week’s victory over Boston College. Injuries have plagued both teams, but this game presents an opportunity for each to solidify their place in the ACC standings.

Containing lighting in a bottle

While Virginia’s offense has struggled with consistency due to injuries, they’ve shown flashes of potential. Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has relied on instinct and mobility to extend plays, often scrambling to find open receivers when the offensive line breaks down. The return of JR Wilson to the lineup has given the Cavaliers another weapon in the passing game. Wilson’s ability to find open space on broken plays was on full display last week, and he could be a breakout performer against a Louisville defense that has shown vulnerabilities against the deep ball.

Virginia’s run game has come alive in recent weeks, largely thanks to running back Kobe Pace. Pace rushed for 83 yards on 19 carries against Boston College, showing great vision and the ability to grind out tough yards after contact. His effectiveness up the middle will be critical against Louisville’s front seven, which struggled to contain SMU’s rushing attack last week.

Louisville’s defensive line, led by Ashton Gillotte, will need to apply pressure on Colandrea while also containing the run. If the front seven for Louisville can be disruptive and force the Cavaliers to be one-dimensional, it would seriously aide what has been a very unhealthy and underwhelming secondary for the Cards.

Louisville’s Potent Offense vs. Virginia’s Resilient Defense

Despite a series of injuries, players like linebacker Kam Robinson and safety Kendren Smith have stepped up for Virginia. Robinson’s gritty eight-tackle performance last week against Boston College, combined with his ability to force turnovers—like his pick-six against Louisville last season—will be crucial to keeping Tyler Shough and company in check.

Smith’s late-game interception sealed the win over BC, and his role in the secondary will be pivotal in matching up against Louisville’s deep threat receivers. If the Cavaliers can apply consistent pressure and limit big plays, they’ll have a chance to disrupt the Cardinals’ rhythm.

Shough’s command of the offense has been a key factor in Louisville’s ability to move the ball through the air, with a talented receiving corps featuring Ja’Corey Brooks, Jamari Johnson and Caullin Lacy, each capable of creating explosive plays.

With an offense that ranks 14th in the nation with 303 passing yards per game, Louisville’s strength lies in its ability to stretch defenses vertically and keep opponents on their heels. The only question lies in the O-line’s ability to give Shough the time he needs. Virginia has not been an overly successful team at getting in the backfield, but Louisville has made every team they play appear more explosive than they are in the front seven.

The key for Louisville will be maintaining protection for Shough and capitalizing on big plays, while Virginia must find a way to contain Louisville’s passing game and establish a balanced offensive attack of their own.

Injuries will play a significant role in this game, but if the Cavaliers can stay disciplined and generate pressure on Shough, they could frustrate the Cardinals’ offense. For Louisville, the game plan will likely revolve around forcing Colandrea into mistakes and capitalizing on any weaknesses in Virginia’s secondary.

Expect a competitive contest that could come down to field position and turnovers as determining factors.

Photo by Vinny Porco