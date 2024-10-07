By Harry Barsan

Louisville outlasts the Western Michigan Broncos in their first close match of the season.

This would mark the first road-match of the season for the Cards.

Both teams came into the match undefeated and looked to keep things that way, with Western Michigan being ranked No. 12 and the Cardinals tied for first.

A Jack Eberle try opened the scoring early, but a Western Michigan penalty kick quickly closed the gap at 7-3.

JB Meier scored a try and penalty kick along with Eberle’s second try of the match. this run capped off a powerful 24-3 start by the Cardinals.

However, Western Michigan would not go down without a fight. The Mustangs went on a 12-3 run, headlined by two crucial tries.

However, the late surge was not enough as the Cardinals ended up on top 27-15.

Louisville now sits at 3-0 on the year.

While the Cardinals gave up triple the points this match alone as they have in the previous two combined, there is little worry for this team, as they have now outscored their opponents 177-20.

The Louisville B-side team took care of business as well. Tries by Colton Lenz, Jeremy Johnson and Caleb Snadon propelled the B-side Cardinals to a 17-3 victory. They, too, are 3-0 for the year.

Louisville head to South Bend and take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next week in their sole non-conference match of the season.