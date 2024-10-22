By Harry Barsan

Louisville rugby lost a close one on Saturday to the No. 4 Bowling Green State Falcons.

Having lost last week at Notre Dame 29-5 in their lone non-conference game Louisville was now ranked third, making it a top-five match-up.

A JB Meier penalty kick and tries from Rocco Balistreri, Ryan Cammarate, Liam Johnson and Matthew Kramer propelled the Cardinals on the offensive side. However, only two of the four conversions were good.

There was little room for error in a close match like this, and those misses proved to be crucial.

The Cardinals would drop the match in heartbreaking fashion 28-27 to a last-second try and conversion by the Falcons.

After a heartbreaking end to a great match, the Cardinals are now 3-2 on the year and 2-1 in conference play for the season.

The day was not for nought, as the B side had a successful showing of their own. They crushed Bowling Green’s B squad 53-15 to remain undefeated on the year. Both Balistreri and Amarreon Mclaurin were awarded the “Man of the Match” for their performances in the A B side matches, respectively.

The Cardinals will regroup before heading to Dayton to face the Flyers in the penultimate match of the season.