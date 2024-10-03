By Elizabeth Scanland

With college basketball season right around the corner, the men’s and women’s Louisville basketball programs are bringing back a fan favorite preseason event: Louisville Live.

This will be the fifth time the Cardinals will host Louisville Live, and the first time since 2022.

Louisville Live will begin 8 p.m. Friday with different skills competitions such as three-on-three play, three-point contests, a dunk competition and more.

The event will offer fans the opportunity to get familiar with the players and coaches on both the men’s and the women’s teams, as both teams are experiencing large amounts of turnover. Pat Kelsey has added 13 new scholarship players to the men’s team–12 transfers and one freshman–while Jeff Walz brings in eight freshman.

In years past, Louisville Live has been hosted at iconic venues around the city such as Fourth Street Live! (2018-19), Churchill Downs (2021) and Louisville Slugger Field (2022). This year it will be hosted at the KFC Yum! Center for the first time in the event’s history.

Doors will open at 7 p.m., but prior to doors opening there will be events in the plaza outside the Yum! Center. events include giveaways and a pep rally on the blocks of Washington Street and First and Second streets, with the streets being closed to vehicles starting at 5 p.m.

Inside the Yum! Center, fans can expect a wide variety of giveaways at the marking table located behind section 101 such as Walz rally towels, Kelsey replica glasses and exclusive posters. There will also be a photo booth located in the rabbit hole lounge throughout available for photo opportunities throughout the night.

Unlike the past, this year’s Louisville Live will not be broadcast or streamed anywhere Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for season ticket holders.

Photo by Vinny Porco