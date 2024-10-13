By Tyler Bright

The Louisville Cardinals held off yet another late surge from Virginia to secure a victory at Scott Stadium.

Close with few cigars

Louisville got out to about as bad a start as someone could have dreaded. Virginia took their opening drive 75-yards on 11 plays with a one-yard touchdown run by Grady Brosterhous to cap it off.

On their own first possession, Louisville’s offense struggled. The Cards failed to capitalize on an 11-play drive of their own, falling short on a fourth-and-on attempt and turning the ball over on downs.

The defenses for both teams found their footing as the next three drives all ended in punts.

The Cardinals offense finally found their own rhythm in the second quarter. Louisville marched down the field in just six plays, with four gains of over ten-yards on the drive. Isaac Brown’s seven-yard touchdown was the cherry on top of the 72-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7.

Louisville’s defense responded with a bend but don’t break mentality as the Cavaliers drove 72 yards down the field on a whopping 18-play drive, assisted in large part by Louisville penalties at inopportune times. The drive fell short on the three-yard line with an incomplete pass by Anthony Colandrea on fourth down.

The two teams would trade three-and-outs to end the half tied at 7-7.

Deja vu

Louisville came out of the locker rooms like they have all year, making clear adjustments. The Cards took the opening drive of the half down inside the 10-yard line, but three incompletions in a row forced a field goal by Brock Travelstead.

The next Virginia drive, the Cavs stalled in just five plays and were forced to punt. Virginia proceeded to punt the ball into his own blocker. Louisville recovered the ball at the 14-yard line, and in just one play Brown ran the ball in for a touchdown pushing the Cards’ lead to 17-7.

Virginia responded with a long drive to kick a field goal, and after a three-and-out by Louisville, the Cavs capped another long drive off with a field goal to cut the lead to 17-13.

In an effort to respond, Louisville drove the ball down the field with ease. Louisville made it back to the redzone until a sack on third-down ended the drive. Travelstead kicked a 41-yard field goal but was wide right.

The Cavaliers then reclaimed the lead with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Colandrea to Xavier Brown on a missed assignment. Louisville now trailed 17-20.

The Cards started their next drive with a 45-yard bomb to Chris Bell on the first play of their drive. After that the Cards found no success with Tyler Shough throwing a bad interception on third-and-13. Luckily for the Cards, their defense forced a three-and-out by the Cavs.

With time winding down, Shough orchestrated the four-minute-offense on an 11-play, 67-yard drive, culminating in a five-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Johnson, putting Louisville back on top 24-20.

The Cardinals’ defense then held strong in an eerily similar way to last season’s game. Louisville forced Virginia into a fourth-down where Colandrea’s pass was broken up on a questionable no-call.

Louisville took possession and ran out the clock.

The Cards won 24-20.

Baby steps

In spite of the early-season struggles and injuries at offensive line, the group played well as Brown led Louisville’s rushing attack with 146 yards and two touchdowns. Shough threw for 231 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The secondary also showed improvement with the reintroduction of Quincy Riley. Riley was still visibly hurt, not playing every down, so there’s still hope that the group can improve going forward.

With the win, Louisville improves to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Cardinals will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for big matchup against Miami at L&N Stadium.

Photo Courtesy // Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics