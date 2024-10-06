By Tyler Bright

The Louisville Cardinals suffered a tough loss to SMU at L&N Stadium, putting their postseason hopes into doubt.

Another slow start

SMU struck first after electing to receive the opening kickoff, driving 75-yards on eight plays culminating in a five-yard touchdown run by Roderick Daniels Jr. Falling behind by seven, Louisville quickly responded with Tyler Shough connecting with Ja’Corey Brooks for a six-yard touchdown pass, quickly tying the game at 7-7.

However, SMU marched right back down the field. When Kevin Jennings got injured for a play, Preston Stone stepped right in and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Key’Shawn Smith, making it 7-14.

Louisville continued to move the ball well, but their drive stalled forcing a 46-yard field goal from Brock Travelstead. The first quarter ended at an exciting 10-14.

SMU and Louisville finally had some success on defense, as consecutive drives were stopped short of field goal range.

On another potential third-down stop, Jennings took a 59-yard run to the house to put the Mustangs up by 11 points.

Louisville’s offense went on yet another long drive, but fell flat. A Travelstead field goal from 41 yards cut the lead to 13-21.

Louisville had the opportunity to stop SMU and hold onto some momentum going into the half, but the Mustangs’ offense was just effective enough. SMU kicked a field goal to push the lead back up to 11.

The score was 13-24 at halftime.

Clawing back

Louisville found life in the third quarter. The Cards took the first drive of the half 78-yards on eight plays capped off with a one-yard touchdown run by Donald Chaney.

SMU kicked their next drive off by picking up huge chunk plays, but the Louisville defense stiffened up to force another field goal. The score was now down to 20-27.

After a poorly executed kickoff return, and a third-and-6 on their own 14-yard line, Shough found Brooks for an electrifying 86-yard touchdown to tie the game at 27-27.

With the momentum now firmly with the home team, SMU was forced into yet another field goal attempt. This time, the 50-yarder missed, giving Louisville great field position and a fighting chance.

Louisville marched the ball down the field and into the redzone. With one yard to go on third- and fourth-down, Louisville failed to pick up a first down with handoffs to Chaney, ending their first drive without points in the half and halting some of their momentum.

Louisville’s defense still held strong, forcing a three-and-out, but the offense was forced to punt, as well.

After being pinned at the 11-yard line, SMU orchestrated an 11-play, 89-yard drive, ending with a one-yard touchdown run by LJ Johnson Jr. to reclaim the lead, 34-27.

Louisville moved the ball well, assisted by an SMU penalty, and found themselves in the redzone once again. After a sack and two minuscule runs, Louisville found themselves in a fourth-down situation. Down seven, Jeff Brohm decided to go for it, but Shough’s pass to the endzone fell into the hands of SMU.

Louisville still had the opportunity to get the ball back and tie the game, with their two timeouts and the two-minute warning, but the Cards couldn’t stop the Mustangs when it mattered most and the game came to a close.

Louisville lost 27-34.

Chances growing dim

Louisville, once again, did not play up to their potential. The absence of Quincy Riley is clearly impactful, along with other health issues in the secondary, but the defense as a whole isn’t living up to their preseason hype. The offensive line also continues to struggle, hampering what can be a truly explosive offense.

Brohm, despite being one of the better coaches in the sport, has also made plenty of notable mistakes this season.

Louisville’s path to securing back-to-back ACC championship appearances just became more difficult with their first conference loss and second overall loss. To climb back into the race, the Cardinals must play nearly flawless football, minimizing recurrent mistakes and capitalizing on every opportunity moving forward.

The Cards also aren’t eliminated for the playoffs with the expansion to 12-teams, but the pathway continues to get slimmer and slimmer.

Louisville falls to 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the ACC. They will look to regroup as they prepare for their next game against Virginia in Charlottesville.

Photo by Vinny Porco