By Dan Greer

Louisville lost to the No. 3 Virginia Cavaliers for their 12th outing of the season.

The Cardinals headed into a game on a three game-losing streak, and would look to end it in Charlottesville.

The first three quarters were scoreless. Both teams played aggressively down the field, but their defenses were at their best. During this time, Virginia had a three-to-two advantage over the Cardinals in shots taken. The Cards saw many opportunities of their own to score with three-straight corners in the third quarter, but came up empty every time.

In the opening minutes of the fourth, UVA broke the deadlock off a shot from Taryn Tkachuk.

Louisville failed to even get any shots up in the fourth, losing by a final score of 0-1.

The Cavs ended the game with just a on-shot advantage over Louisville, but the Cardinals had four penalty corners to Virginia’s zero.

Louisville’s Goalkeeper Emily Young did well to stop the Cavs during the game, earning three saves during the game.

The Cardinals now fall to 5-7 on the season, and 1-3 in the ACC. All seven of Louisville’s losses have come to ranked opponents, while they’ve only managed to beat unranked opponents. The Cards’ continued shortcomings to the best competition will make it difficult for them to gain any momentum and build an impressive resume come tournament time, despite being ranked No. 7 in the preseason.

Louisville will face North Carolina next time out Friday, Oct. 11.