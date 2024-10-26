By Dan Greer

Louisville team took a difficult loss to the California Golden Bears in their eighth conference game of the year.

Three minutes into the game California was able to score their first off a penalty corner. Four minutes later, they saw their second goal of the game to push the score to 0-2.

The Cardinal’s saw an overwhelming amount of shots on goal in the first quarter with keeper Brandelynn Heinbaugh making five saves in the first fifteen minutes.

Louisville’s finally got on the board with 3:05 left on the clock. Aimee Plumb placed a penalty corner shot near the cage. This allowed Rylie Wollerton to dive in and secure a goal.

Unfortunately, there would be too little time to stage a comeback, and the Cards would lose 1-2.

At the end, both teams collected 14 shots each with Louisville posting a 10-9 edge in shots on goal and a 9-6 advantage in corners. The difference was the play of Cal’s goalkeeper, negating all but one of the shots the Cards put up.

A team with a once promising season with a top-10 preseason rank is now in serious doubt of making the NCAA tournament.

The Cardinals fall to 5-11 and finish the season and 1-7 in ACC play.

Louisville will head to UC Davis next time out to play their final game of the season.