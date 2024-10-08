By Harry Barsan

This past weekend, the Louisville Cardinals took on the Live in Lou Classic on their home turf and the Sean Earl Lakefront Invitational in Chicago in a split weekend for cross country.

For the women’s team, Brooke Lahee and Ellie Maurer landed at 49th and 50th place, respectively, finishing at 17:53, a career personal record for both women.

After Megan John matched her time from last year’s Lou Classic with an 18:55, Audrey Shelton (19:25) and Lily Storey’s PR (19:35) rounded out the bunch. The ladies’ three PRs led to a 23rd place finish overall.

On the other hand, the men’s team was led by Sophomore Jacob Puhalla’s 131st place finish (25:49). In only his second 8k since 2022, Ryan Farrel came second on the team in 148th (26:02) followed shortly after by Chip Smith in 153rd (26:09).

The team capped off their scoring with Mateo Mendez’s 173rd place finish, good for fourth best on the team (26:32). JB Terrell’s 27:29 followed in 183rd, a 29 second improvement from his finish at last year’s Lou Classic. The men’s performance was good for 25th place at the meet.

The Cardinals also fielded teams in Chicago Friday.

A terrific trio of Cardinals led the women in the 5k. Nancy Chepleting (19:55), Layla Roebke (19:56) and Rylee Penn (20:04) came in 10th, 11th, and 13th place, respectively, to start the scoring. All three runners reached new PRs.

Maddie Seaby then matched her teammates with a PR of her own, running a 20:33 which was good for 36th place. Heidi Meade claimed 51st with a PR as well at 20:47, capping off a strong performance. Altogether, the women claimed 4th place overall at the meet.

The men’s 8k was headlined by Ian Kibiwot’s massive 37 second PR, as he claimed 4th overall with a time of 22:50. Geoffrey Kirwa (23:44) and Gustav Bendsen (24:17) each ran impressive PRs of their own.

The pack was wrapped up by Innocent Ntwali (24:37) and Jack Stansell (24:52). The three-PR performance led the men to an 11th place team finish.

The Cardinals’ next meet is the Wisconsin Pre-Nationals in Madison on Oct. 19.