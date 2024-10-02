By Andres Lopez-Cordero

Louisville City FC tops Memphis 901 FC to remain on top in the USL.

Louisville got off to a bad start with Bruno Lapa tucking a kick in the bottom corner in just the 14th minute. Just four minutes later, a corner kick gave Lapa a free header to give him his second goal and pushing the score to 0-2.

Lou City was able to get on the board themselves in the 25th minute. Wilson Harris beat the keeper and the two defenders.

The early comeback was on for Louisville as they pummeled in a goal from Taylor Davila with a rocket from way out of the box in the 40th minute.

The score was now tied at 2-2, but not for long. Elijah Wynder snuck a try in the bottom left corner of the goal six minutes into stoppage time.

The score would be 3-2 at halftime with Lou City holding all the momentum.

The second half started with both teams trying to attack furiously. Lou City won a corner and sent up players to attack, but failed. The failure left Louisville open in the back and Memphis was given a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper Damian Las. Las came up huge and held the score line to 3-2.

Only minutes later in the 55th, Davila came into the box with a rolling throw-in that helped him gain position to smash into the top near-post of the goalkeeper making it 4-2 Louisville City.

Louisville continued to attack and looked to extend their lead while Memphis looked to claw back into the game.

The scoreline was locked with 4-2 being the end result. Louisville continues to dominate the USL and remain in first place with 65 points.