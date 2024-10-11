By Lilly Mattingly

Louisville: Start.. Your… Crockpots!

The start of Fall means different things to different Louisvillians. Whether its U of L football, pumpkin picking at Huber’s, or visiting the spooky Waverly Hills Sanatorium, there is something for everyone. But for the hungry, the aroma of hot steamy chili is the true signal that we’ve reached the comfort season.

While chili can be consumed in private on an NFL Sunday with family and friends, others find friendly competition within the meaty stew. Luckily, Louisville is home to several chili cook-offs where professionals and amateurs alike can compete to have the best chili in town, while raising money for a good cause, in some cases.

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar hosted their annual chili cook-off on Sept.28, where they raised funds for the Kentucky Humane Society.

“I love chili,” said Mikey Tanner, a local chili lover. “It was awesome going to one of my favorite spots, PG&Js, to chow down on a bunch of different chilis. Having the money go to the dogs is a big plus. I love dogs, too!”

This Sunday, October 13, perhaps Louisville’s largest chili cook-off is going down in Nulu. Since 1989, the Great Chili Cook-Off has separated winners from the wimps. Professionals and amateurs will go head-to-head to see who has the greatest chili in town.

While a cash prize has traditionally been awarded to the best chili-cooker, the entry paperwork has made it clear that this year will instead award winners with “fun donated prizes from local businesses.”

Maybe some of that prize money is going towards the cause for this year’s Great Chili Cook-Off. Proceeds will be benefiting Norton Children’s Hospital. This year, organizers have a goal to raise $10,000 for the hospital. According to the Cook-Off website, Norton will be using the proceeds to go towards electric “chase” vehicles that will follow pediatric ambulances into emergency events.

For families looking for a fun fall Sunday activity, look no further than the Great Chili Cook-Off. With live music, activities, and friendly competition, there’s no place like this for foodies with families.

“We go every year,” said Lexi Dusch, a local living in Germantown. “The Great Chili Cook-Off is great because you can try a ton of different takes on one dish. Plus you sometimes see local celebrities. I heard Dan Oliver of Dan’O’s Seasoning will be cooking chili this year. That’s a must-taste for me!”

If you think you have what it takes, the Great Chili Cook-Off is still taking applications. Be ready for some serious criticism, as firefighters from the Louisville Fire Department will be judging the competition. They know heat, and they know chili. Cook on, and eat on.