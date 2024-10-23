By Charles Hall

Ashton Gillotte was named one of 16 finalists for the 2024 Walter V. Campbell Trophy.

The award, Formerly known as the Vincent DePaul Draddy award, is given by the national football foundation to a collegiate athlete who shows not only great on-field performance but also great academic performance and leadership off the field.

Players at the NCAA and NAIA levels are eligible for consideration.

Gillotte has had a good senior season thus far, recording 18 total tackles while also picking up two sacks.

On top of his playing stats, Gillotte also boasts a 3.69 GPA for his communications degree per the National Football Foundation.

The finalists will travel to the Bellagio Hotel and Casino on Dec. 10 to find out who will be this year’s recipient of what has been coined the “Academic Heisman.”

Photo by Vinny Porco