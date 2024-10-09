The College of Arts & Sciences is holding a Dean’s Forum for Students at the Red Barn this Thursday at noon.

The event, hosted by Arts & Sciences Dean Dayna Touron, serves as a symposium for students in the college to give feedback on their educational experience so far at U of L.

“What’s on your mind—campus life, academics, or the world beyond? Now’s your chance to share your thoughts and make an impact,” they wrote in a promotional instagram post.

Lunch will be provided for all attendees, who are encouraged to show up with questions and suggestions for Touron and her staff.

This forum follows in the footsteps of similar events from other colleges at U of L as well as a President’s forum that took place at the end of August.

Find more information about the event on the College of Arts and Sciences’ social media pages.