By Dan Greer

The Women’s Soccer team hit the road Thursday to play the Virginia Tech Hokies for the Cardinal’s first game after a 12-day break. Louisville entered the game with a 5-2-2 record and 0-1 in conference.

The first half was quiet until the 32nd minute. A corner kick allowed Virginia Tech to score their first of five goals of the match. The ball got knocked loose in the box after the corner was taken which allowed the Hokies to slot it in the net.

The next goal came only five minutes later in the 37th minute. A through ball allowed for Tech’s Taylor Price to beat the keeper and score.

The start of the second half saw the Cardinals respond quick as Mackenzie Geigle took the ball down the right side of the field and crossed the ball to the top of the box. Brooke Dardano met the cross and scored the first of the game, and her first goal of the season.

The Hokies regained control of the game, however. They scored a volley of goals in the 54th, 57th, and 64th minute with an aggressive attack.

The game ended at an embarrassing 1-5.

Louisville falls to 5-3-2 on the season and 0-2 in the ACC. The Cardinals will try to rebound against NC State on Sep 29 when they play their first home game in three weeks.

Photo Courtesy // Virginia Tech Athletics