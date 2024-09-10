By Harry Barsan

Louisville rugby starts their season on a very high note with a home victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers in front of a home crowd at Hays Kennedy Park.

The Cardinals were in control of the game all the way, with Pitt scoring their only try in the final moments of the game. While the Panthers seemed to tire as the game went on, the Cardinals were relentless and only seemed to get better.

The A-side Cards won 65-5.

Freshman Bliss Archibald earned the nod of Man of the Match for his effort in the victory in his first ever collegiate match.

The B-side, also known as the “bomb squad,” took charge in a matchup against Pitt’s own B-side.

The matchup was just as dominant, as the bomb squad cruised to a 72-7 victory.

George Perry was crowned the Man of the Match in the B-side matchup.

The Cardinals are now 1-0 on the season after picking up their first conference win of the year.

Louisville looks to defend the fall 15s MAC conference title for the third year in a row.

However, the Cards have their eyes on much greater things.

Last season, they came up just short in the division 1-AA championship down in Houston, falling just short to the rival University of Kentucky Wildcats with a final score 43-28.

This first victory against Pitt will most certainly stoke this team’s fire as the Cardinals seek to take what’s rightfully theirs in the 15s season. They will look to build momentum, too, having come fresh off a Spring 7s National Championship this calendar year.

The Ohio Bobcats will come to town next week, once again at Hays Kennedy Park.