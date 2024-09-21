By Tyler Bright

The Louisville Cardinals Men’s Soccer team was back in town to take on a conference opponent, the Syracuse Orange.

This was not only a conference game, but a match between the two youngest rosters in the ACC with 13 newcomers combined.

Down and dirty

Just five minutes into the first half, the Syracuse offense thought they had scored their first goal after putting the ball in the net, but the refs called the striker offside negating the score.

Sam Layton made a strong defensive play to prevent a goal opportunity for the Cards. However, the play caused an uproar from the Louisville faithful, who thought it was a handball.

Toughness was a major factor in this match, as the first half included 12 fouls, six on each side.

Goalkeeper Harvey Sellers did his job in the first half with three saves. The match would be tied at zero going into the halftime break.

Nip/tuck

The second half was more of the same, with the addition of a yellow card to Kevin Da Costa. Da Costa was one of the Orange’s six yellow cards on the day.

Finally, in the 72nd minute, Daniel Burko came through for Syracuse, putting the ball in the back of the net to take a 1-0 lead.

Sander Roed drew a free kick and rocketed the ball to the right corner of the goal to tie it 1-1 with 47 seconds remaining.

Without enough time for either side to make a move, the match resulted in a 1-1 tie at full time.

The Cards drop to 4-2-1 on the season, and are still winless in the ACC at 0-2-1. They will face the UAB Blazers at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium Tuesday, Sep. 24.

Photo Courtesy // Tre Jones, Louisville Athletics